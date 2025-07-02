Fabian Ruiz and Joselu of Spain interact during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing an offer to sign the Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing an offer of around €50 million (£43m) in order to get the deal done. The 29-year-old is a key player for club and country, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United.

Man United need midfield depth

Even though he is 29, Manchester United could use his quality and leadership. They need some experience in the middle of the park next season, and the Spanish international certainly fits the profile. He will help them control games better, and his defensive work rate will be a bonus.

Apart from that, he will help create opportunities for his teammates as well. The midfielder produced six goals last season and picked up 11 assists as well. He has been a complete midfielder for PSG, and it will be interesting to see if the UEFA Champions League winners are prepared to let him leave.

Can Manchester United convince Fabian Ruiz?

Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the table last year, and they need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. They need to improve multiple areas of the pitch, and a quality midfielder should be a priority for them.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Spanish international to join the club. Even though they are among the biggest clubs in the world, they have not been at their best in recent seasons. They are going through a period of rebuilding, and the 29-year-old midfielder might be sceptical about joining them.

He is at the peak of his career, and he is winning major trophies with PSG. Moving to a club without European football might not appeal to him.