Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on signing him.

According to a report from Il Messaggero, the two Premier League clubs are following his situation, and they could look to make a move. The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club, and he has previously shown his quality in England with clubs like Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether he decides to return to the Premier League this summer. The French midfielder could prove to be an excellent addition for the two clubs.

Newcastle need midfield depth

Newcastle need more control in the middle of the park, especially now that they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. Guendouzi will add physicality, technical ability, and control to the side. He knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Newcastle are a big club with an ambitious project, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them. Newcastle have been tracking the midfielder for over a year.

Aston Villa keen on Matteo Guendouzi

Similarly, Aston Villa have an exciting project as well. He has already played under Unai Emery, and the opportunity to reunite with the Spanish manager could be exciting for him. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. They will face competition from the newly promoted side, Sunderland, as well. It is fair to assume that Newcastle and Aston Villa will be more attractive destinations for the player.

The midfielder has been labelled as a “leader” by former Premier League star Gary Neville in the past. He has the qualities to improve Newcastle and Aston Villa next season. It remains to be seen where he ends up.