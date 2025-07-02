Newcastle United are keen on signing ‘exceptional’ Liverpool star who is looking for a move

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are exploring a move for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

The Magpies are also considering submitting a new bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga as Eddie Howe’s side look to reshape their attack ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Elliott could be on the move this summer after struggling for playing time at Anfield under manager Arne Slot.

The talented midfielder made just two league starts during the 2024/25 campaign, often used as an impact substitute, but showcased his quality with an outstanding performance for England at the U21 European Championships, scoring five goals in six games to help Lee Carsley’s side lift the trophy.

Newcastle United want Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott

Newcastle see Elliott as a potential game-changer for their squad as they aim to add creativity and energy to their midfield.

The Premier League champions have put a £40m-£50m price tag on the talented youngster.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called Elliott an ‘exceptional’ talent.

Alongside Elliott, Newcastle remain interested in Elanga, who enjoyed a strong season at Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in the Premier League.

Forest value the Swedish international at over £60 million, having already rejected a £45 million offer from Newcastle earlier in the window.

Newcastle’s transfer activity has started to take shape despite a challenging start to the window, with the Magpies missing out on Brighton’s Joao Pedro, who is set to join Chelsea.

However, the club have already secured the signing of Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga and are on track to complete a deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as their second signing of the window.

Magpies need depth in their squad

Howe is determined to strengthen his squad with players who can elevate Newcastle’s competitiveness in the Premier League while adding depth for European football next season.

Elliott, with his versatility to play as a creative midfielder or on the right wing, would add much needed depth to the Magpies squad while also addressing the issue they have faced on the right-wing position.

Newcastle’s interest in Elliott and Elanga will be closely watched, with both players representing exciting options capable of transforming the Magpies’ attack.

Along with the Magpies, Tottenham have shown interest in signing the young Liverpool star.

