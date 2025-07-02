Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Samu Aghehowa from Porto, and they will face competition from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old striker has done quite well for the Portuguese club, scoring 27 goals last season. He is on the radar of top clubs because of his performances, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Newcastle need another striker

They need more depth in the attacking unit, and they have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. The Swedish International is a world-class player, but he needs more support in the attack.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next season, and they cannot hope to go through an entire season with just one reliable striker. Signing the 21-year-old Spanish striker would be a wise decision. As per Fichajes, he is valued at €100 million, and it is highly unlikely that Newcastle will agree to pay that kind of money for him. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but he is still largely improving at the highest level. Porto will have to be reasonable with their demands.

Will Porto sell Samu Aghehowa?

With that said, the Portuguese outfit are under no pressure to sell him, and it makes sense for them to be unreasonable with their demands. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. If Newcastle managed to sign a promising young striker like him, it could prove to be a masterstroke for them.

The 21-year-old is not just a reliable goalscorer; he has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he could make a huge difference for Newcastle in the final third.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins. It is no surprise that they are looking at other options. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a striker before the window closes.