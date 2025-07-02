‘Open to joining Arsenal’ – Fabrizio Romano has Arsenal fans excited with latest update

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has signaled his readiness to join Arsenal this summer, opening the door for a potential transfer to the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Following direct contact between the player’s camp and Arsenal earlier this week, Eze has made it clear that he is open to a move to North London, viewing the opportunity to work under Mikel Arteta and compete in the Champions League as the next step in his career.

The 27-year-old is attracted by Arsenal’s project, their style of play, and the clear development pathway Arteta has offered players since taking over at the Emirates.

Romano reports that Arsenal are well informed about the specifics of Eze’s situation, including the details of his £68 million release clause at Crystal Palace.

The journalist provided the update on his X account:

“After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way.

“He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future.

“Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.”

While no official bid has been made yet, Arsenal’s interest is genuine, and the club is internally discussing how to structure a potential deal should they decide to activate negotiations for the England international.

Eze’s stock has gone sky high this summer after his brilliant performances for Crystal Palace.

He helped Oliver Glasner’s team in their FA Cup success, contributing to the club’s first major silverware.

For Arsenal, the potential signing of Eze would add creativity to the team and much needed depth in Arteta’s squad.

Gunners need more depth in their squad

Last season, due to the injuries suffered by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners failed in their title challenge due to the lack of quality in their squad.

This summer, along with adding defensive depth and midfield strength, the Gunners are keen on adding creative options as well.

Eze’s openness to an Arsenal move significantly boosts the Gunners’ hopes of securing the player, especially amid interest from other top Premier League clubs who have tracked the Palace star’s progress.

Arsenal continue to work on deals for a striker and a wide forward along with their chase of the Crystal Palace star.

