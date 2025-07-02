Jesus Vazquez of Valencia CF celebrates victory with team mate Cristhian Mosquera (obscured) after a La Liga match. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera in recent weeks.

Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old central defender, but the Spanish outfit have offered him a new contract. They are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term.

Defender wants to join Arsenal

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the player’s “desire is very clear” and he wants to join Arsenal. The development will come as a major boost for the Gunners, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move.

They could use more quality and depth on the side, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He could be the future partner for William Saliba at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Cristhian Mosquera could be an asset

The Spanish defender is highly talented, and he has a bright future. It is no surprise that Arsenal want to sign him this summer. They are looking to build a formal squad for the future, and Mosquera is certainly one of the most talented young defenders in European football right now. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. The fact that the player is keen on the move will only serve as encouragement.

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal can be hard to turn down. They have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they will be an attractive destination for most players. The 21-year-old Spanish defender will look to fight for major trophies with them in future.

Joining Arsenal would be a huge step in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level. Regular football in England could accelerate his potential and bring out the best in him.