£85million Premier League star ready to take pay-cut in order to join Liverpool

Mohammed Kudus is open to taking a reduced salary to secure a move to Liverpool this summer, with the West Ham star keen on a switch to Anfield if the Reds formalise their interest, according to Matt Thielen, editor-in-chief of LFC Transfer Room.

Kudus, who reportedly has a clause for Premier League clubs to join them for £85million, is keen on a move to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Tottenham and Chelsea have already expressed interest in the Ghanaian international as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the latest development could give Liverpool a significant advantage in the race for Kudus, should the Reds decide to pursue a deal.

Mohammed Kudus wants move to Liverpool this summer

Thielen reports that Kudus’ agent has directly informed Liverpool that the player would be willing to accept a lower salary package to join the club, showing his desire to be part of the project at Anfield under manager Arne Slot.

This willingness reflects Kudus’ ambition to compete for major honours and play Champions League football while developing further in a system that suits his game.

Due to the uncertain future of left-winger Luis Diaz at Anfield, a move for Kudus could make sense for the Merseyside club.

West Ham are open to sell the versatile attacker

The Hammers remain open to negotiations if a suitable offer is presented, especially as they look to rebuild under Graham Potter.

The potential willingness of Kudus to reduce his salary demands is a clear sign that the player is desperate for a move to Anfield where he can compete for the biggest honours in football and take a major step in his career.

The Reds would have to beat Tottenham and Chelsea to sign the West Ham United star this summer.

Newcastle United are also reportedly in the race to sign the versatile attacker.

As it stands, Spurs leading the race to sign the player having already made contacts with his agent.

