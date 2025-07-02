Sky reporter confirms league winners have made contact to sign Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have intensified their interest in Luis Diaz, gathering detailed information on the Liverpool winger over the past few days as they explore potential options to strengthen their attack this summer, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Bayern have not only conducted thorough background checks on the Colombian international but have also made initial contact regarding a possible move.

Diaz has emerged as a fresh candidate for Bayern as they look to add a high-quality winger to their squad under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich step up interest in Liverpool star

The German champions are looking to reinforce their wide attacking options, with sporting director Max Eberl keen on players who can immediately elevate the squad’s attacking output.

It is understood that Eberl and Bayern’s recruitment team have received information suggesting that Diaz could be allowed to leave Liverpool if a suitable offer arrives during this transfer window.

While Liverpool have not actively placed Diaz on the market, the Anfield hierarchy may consider a sale at the right price, particularly as the club continues to reshape its squad under Arne Slot.

Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto and has been a key member of their squad ever since. He helped the Reds win the Premier League title last season.

The Colombian star scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for the Premier League champions last season in all competitions.

Interest is increasing in Luis Diaz

Along with Bayern Munich, Saudi side Al Nassr are also keen on signing the Liverpool winger this summer.

The winger is reportedly unhappy at Anfield due to his contract issues and he could look for a move away this summer.

The Reds have already rejected an offer from Barcelona for the pacey winger but with Bayern now pushing to sign him, things could change.

