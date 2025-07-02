Sources: Man United turn to Premier League hitman to replace Rasmus Hojlund

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as they assess options to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are keen to add a proven Premier League striker to their ranks, with Watkins identified as a key target by manager Ruben Amorim.

United’s interest in Watkins comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker, who arrived from Atalanta for £72 million, has expressed his desire to remain at Old Trafford despite interest from Inter Milan.

Man United could look to offload Rasmus Hojlund

However, there are suggestions within the club that a sale could be considered to help balance the books and create space in the wage structure as United look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations while reshaping the squad under Amorim.

Watkins has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most reliable strikers, having enjoyed success with Aston Villa.

Villa, aware of the growing interest, are demanding a fee in excess of £60 million for their star forward, who scored 16 Premier League goals in 2024/25, and while United are prepared to meet this valuation, they are facing significant competition for his signature.

Arsenal, who had a £40 million bid for Watkins rejected in January, remain interested and could revisit the deal should they fail to land their primary targets, including Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea are also monitoring Watkins’ situation, though their current strategy prioritises younger attacking profiles.

Amorim, who is keen to strengthen United with Premier League-proven talent, sees Watkins as a perfect fit for his system, valuing the striker’s ability to contribute immediately while fitting into his playing style.

Ruben Amorim wants Premier League proven players

The Portuguese manager wants to sign proven Premier League players for the Red Devils and that is why he signed Matheus Cunha. His pursuit of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo also shows that.

Villa’s failure to secure a Champions League spot and the looming constraints of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules have further fueled speculation about Watkins’ potential departure.

There is strong interest from Man United in the Aston Villa attacker but they are expected to face intense competition to sign him.

