Tottenham hold firm on €70m valuation after Real Madrid and Atletico step up interest

Cristian Romero has emerged as one of the most discussed defenders of the 2025 summer transfer window, with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid interested in the Tottenham star, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 27-year-old, who made 26 appearances for Spurs last season and helped the club win the Europa League title, has been a cornerstone of Tottenham’s defense since his arrival, earning a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most aggressive and reliable defenders.

His performances have attracted the attention of the two Madrid giants, both of whom are seeking to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Tottenham value Cristian Romero at €70 million

However, a significant obstacle remains in negotiations. Tottenham have placed a €70 million price tag on Romero, a fee that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid currently view as excessive.

Atletico’s valuation is almost 50% lower than Spurs’ asking price, creating a substantial gap that both clubs are working to bridge.

To resolve this, Atletico, led by Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, are preparing to open direct discussions with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Real Madrid, who have admired Romero since last summer, are now expected to take a more concrete approach.

Romero could consider a move to Real Madrid

Sources close to Romero suggest that while he is content at Tottenham and enjoys being a key figure at Spurs, he would be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu should Real Madrid submit an official offer.

Tottenham, determined not to lose one of their defensive leaders easily, are preparing a new long-term contract proposal for Romero, which would make him one of the highest earners at the club.

The North London side view Romero as central to their project and with the club preparing to play in the Champions League next season, he is seen as a key player who will be crucial for them in 2025/26.

With two of La Liga’s top clubs preparing for a potential tug-of-war, Spurs are determined to hold on to one of their best players.

