Tottenham make 24-year-old versatile attacker their top priority this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Mohammed Kudus as a top priority target this summer as they look to add creativity and goals to their team, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs believing they can secure the West Ham star for a fee around £60 million despite his £85 million Premier League-specific release clause.

Spurs are looking to provide new manager Thomas Frank the ideal platform to make changes at the club and bring them back to a respectable position after their 17th place finish in the Premier League last season,

Despite their Europa League win, they are ready to make big changes to the squad this summer to add more quality in the attacking areas.

Tottenham are looking to sign attacking players

Due to the uncertain future of Richarlison, who has been linked with a move away from club, the north London club are exploring the market for attacking options.

Spurs believe West Ham are willing to negotiate a deal below Kudus’ release clause, with the Hammers reportedly open to selling at around £60 million to manage their finances and rebuild their squad under Graham Potter.

While Tottenham have also shown appreciation for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, it is understood that they have not advanced any discussions for the England international, choosing instead to focus on a move for Kudus as their primary attacking midfield target.

Kudus is a player who can play on both the wings as well as in the central positions.

Mohammed Kudus has several admirers in Premier League

West Ham, meanwhile, have offered Kudus to other top clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, as they gauge interest across the market to secure the best deal for the Ghanaian international.

The Blues are currently focusing on other targets while Man United are working hard to secure the signature of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

This could put Spurs in the driving seat to sign the West Ham star. His addition to the squad could provide them a different attacking outlet and help them unlock defenses next season.

Kudus’ high work rate and ability to progress the ball from midfield would complement Tottenham’s attacking players while providing the depth needed to compete in domestic and European competitions next season.

