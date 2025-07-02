Thomas Frank is Tottenham's new manager (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

He has not been a regular starter for Aston Villa, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him for a while, and they have decided to make a move for the 24-year-old.

Brown said to Football Insider: “Tottenham have been looking at Jacob Ramsey. Thomas Frank rates him and he’s one Spurs have been interested in for a while. They’ve had scouts keeping an eye on his performances, and they’ve now spoken to his agent about what it would take to bring him in.”

Tottenham need midfield depth

He can operate as a left-sided winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. He could add creativity and drive in the middle of the park for Tottenham. He has the physicality and technical attributes to operate in multiple attacking roles, and he could be the ideal utility man for Tottenham.

They need more depth on the side and if they want to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League next season. Ramsey could be a very useful acquisition.

Jacob Ramsey could be a future asset

The English midfielder is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has a bright future. He needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. If Tottenham promise him regular game time, he will certainly be excited to join them.

Aston Villa do not view him as a key part of their plans, and therefore, they are unlikely to block his departure. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

If Tottenham can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long term. Thomas Frank rates the player highly, and he might be able to bring out the best in him.