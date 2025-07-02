The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to appoint the Fiorentina chief scout, Antonio Tramontano, this summer.

According to a report from ExWHUEmployee, Tramontano has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and they are now looking to bring him in as they aim to make significant changes behind the scenes in coaching and scouting.

West Ham need to improve their recruitment

West Ham have been quite mediocre when it comes to transfers recently. They need to improve in that department, and bringing in the 36-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He has done an impressive job at Fiorentina, and he will look to make a refining contribution at the Premier League club.

According to the report, the 36-year-old will focus on Italian talent, and he will report directly to the head of recruitment at West Ham, Kyle Macaulay.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be quite exciting, and Tramontano will look to make his mark at the English club.

Antonio Tramontano will help sign talented youngsters

West Ham had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to sign quality players in order to do that. They cannot spend substantial amounts of money on established superstars, and therefore, they should look to invest in talented young players with huge potential. Bringing in quality scouts will certainly help them tap into that market. It remains to be seen whether Tramontano can help West Ham unearth future gems.

Meanwhile, they are closing in on the appointment of a goalkeeping coach as well. Casper Ankergren is expected to join from Brøndby IF.

It seems that there is a significant overhaul behind the scenes at West Ham, and it will be interesting to see if they can follow it up with a rebuild of their squad before the new season begins.

