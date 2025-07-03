Sources: Arne Slot wants ‘very special’ attacker at Liverpool despite Isak & Osimhen interest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are determined to begin the 2025/26 season with a top-class number 9 leading the line under new head coach Arne Slot, with Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and Victor Osimhen emerging as the key names on the club’s shortlist.

Following a title-winning campaign last season, the Reds are focused on evolving their attack with a striker who fits Slot’s philosophy.

After extensive scouting and internal analysis, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has emerged as the priority target, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Ekitike’s impressive performances in the Bundesliga have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from other top European clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

The attacker scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists for the German club last season.

Liverpool place Hugo Ekitike at the top of their transfer plans

Frankfurt value the striker at around €85–100 million, reflecting his potential and growing demand in the market.

However, Ekitike is aware that Liverpool may need to offload players first to facilitate a move and is reportedly willing to wait patiently for the Reds to clear space in the squad before advancing talks.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has been described as ‘very special’ in the past.

Liverpool’s initial plan was to pursue Isak of Newcastle United, a player they have tracked closely due to his proven Premier League pedigree but negotiations have proven challenging, with Newcastle placing a hefty £150 million valuation on the Swedish international while indicating they are reluctant to sell.

Darwin Nunez is heading out of the club

In parallel, Liverpool have explored a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, tabling a creative swap deal that includes Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, and £17 million in cash in an effort to tempt the Serie A side into negotiations.

While Napoli are considering the proposal, the Italian club has indicated they may seek additional cash to finalise any agreement.

Slot is looking for a striker who is not only impressive with his goal scoring ability but also with his high pressing as well as his link-up play.

Ekitike’s profile ticks these boxes while offering a more financially feasible option compared to Isak and Osimhen, positioning him as the club’s top priority.

Report: Liverpool could try swap deal to land world class Premier League star