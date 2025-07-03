Arsenal flags on a food stall prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

The 21-year-old is a target for the North London club, and he has recently turned down a contract offer from the Spanish outfit. His latest decision will come as a huge boost for Arsenal, and they will feel that they are in a position of power to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. The report from SuperDeporte claims that Arsenal have already had offers, turned down for the player, and a new offer is now imminent.

Arsenal will hope to get the deal across the line quickly. The defender wants to join them.

Cristhian Mosquera could be a future star

Mosquera is a talented young player with a bright future, and he would be a future investment for the club. Arsenal are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they have identified the Spaniard as a target. He is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Regular football at a high level could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him. Also, Arsenal have done well to improve young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his growth.

Bragain move on the cards?

An offer of around €20-25 million, including bonuses of €3-5 million, is now expected from Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether Valencia are prepared to accept it. They are certainly under pressure to sell the player. They will not want to hold onto someone who wants out.

It would be ideal for the Spanish outfit to recoup as much as possible for him and let him move on. If the new offer is accepted from Arsenal, the deal could prove to be a major bargain for a player of his potential.