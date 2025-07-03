Arsenal remain interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.
According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Arsenal have some big players on their shortlist for the summer transfer window, and the very talented French attacker is on their radar as well.
Brown said on Football Insider: “Arsenal want to replace Gabriel Martinelli. They’ve been looking at a few options for that positions, some big-name players are on their list, and I hear Bradley Barcola is one of those.
“He’s a very talented player, he’s got undoubted quality, but he’s not nailed-on at PSG.
“They’ve got Kvaratskhelia there who was excellent in the Champions League run, then they’ve got Dembele who was on fire all season, and Doue as well is a fantastic talent.
“At Arsenal, they could offer him a guaranteed starting role without the same competition.”
Bradley Barcola would be a quality signing
He had an outstanding season with PSG, and he helped them win the league title and the UEFA Champions League. The player scored 21 goals last season and picked up 20 assists.
There is no doubt that he is a world-class talent, and he would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal attacking unit. The Gunners are reportedly looking to find an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian was quite underwhelming last season, and they need someone with a better end product.
The French attacker fits the profile, and he could be a solid long-term investment. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player, and Arsenal could groom him into a future star.
Can Arsenal convince PSG to sell?
It remains to be seen whether PSG are prepared to sanction the departure of an elite talent like him. They will want Barcola to stay at the club and fulfil his potential with them. They will not want to weaken their attacking unit.
Arsenal will have to come forward with an irresistible offer to convince the French champions.
Arsenal have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, but they have not been able to get over the line. If they manage to attract elite talents like Barcola, it could help them overtake the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on the player as well.
