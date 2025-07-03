Arsenal remain interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Arsenal have some big players on their shortlist for the summer transfer window, and the very talented French attacker is on their radar as well.

Brown said on Football Insider: “Arsenal want to replace Gabriel Martinelli. They’ve been looking at a few options for that positions, some big-name players are on their list, and I hear Bradley Barcola is one of those.

“He’s a very talented player, he’s got undoubted quality, but he’s not nailed-on at PSG.

“They’ve got Kvaratskhelia there who was excellent in the Champions League run, then they’ve got Dembele who was on fire all season, and Doue as well is a fantastic talent.

“At Arsenal, they could offer him a guaranteed starting role without the same competition.”