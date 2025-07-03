Aston Villa reach agreement to sell attacker but include a hefty sell-on clause

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Louie Barry is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Hull City following an impressive loan spell that saw him emerge as one of the Championship’s brightest young attacking talents last season, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old forward, who has previously spent time in the academies of Barcelona and West Bromwich Albion before joining Aston Villa, has been highly rated in English football circles for several years.

Barry is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with a permanent move to Hull City, bringing an end to his time at Aston Villa.

Louie Barry is leaving Aston Villa for a fresh start

Barry began the 2024/25 season with an impressive loan spell at Stockport County, where he delivered an impressive 19 goal contributions.

However, Barry’s momentum was disrupted when he made the step up to the Championship with Hull City in January.

His loan spell with the Tigers was unfortunately cut short after just four appearances due to a knee injury sustained in mid-February, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Despite the setback, Hull City saw enough in Barry’s brief appearances and his prior form to believe in his potential, prompting them to pursue a permanent deal with Aston Villa.

The fee for Barry’s transfer is expected to be in the region of £3.5 million. The move represents an opportunity for Barry to finally settle into a club where he can establish himself as a key player, away from the uncertainties of constant loan moves.

Barry has impressed Hull City

New manager Sergej Jakirović is eager to integrate Barry into his plans, valuing the youngster’s versatility to play across the front line and his sharp attacking instincts.

For Barry, the move to Hull City is not just about a change in clubs but a chance to reset his trajectory, get back to full fitness, and prove himself consistently in a competitive environment.

Hull City fans will be hoping that the young forward can replicate the form that made him one of the most exciting prospects in the lower leagues.

Ollie Watkins is another attacker who could be heading out of the club soon.

