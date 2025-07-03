A fan of Burnley arrives outside the stadium whilst wearing a club flag. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: A fan of Burnley arrives outside the stadium whilst wearing a club flag prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle United departee Callum Wilson this summer.

The 33-year-old is available on a free transfer, and they are hoping to add more depth to the attacking unit with his capture, as per the Telegraph. The striker has been linked with Everton as well.

Newcastle are expected to complete a move for James Trafford, and Burnley will hope to secure the services of Wilson.

The experienced Newcastle striker has struggled with persistent injury problems, and he will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football next season. The opportunity to join the newly promoted site will be quite exciting for him. It will be interesting to see if he can get over his injury problems and play more often.

Callum Wilson could be an asset

There is no doubt that he is a quality striker, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League over the years. Wilson has scored 88 goals in the Premier League. He could be a huge asset for Burnley if he can stay fit next season. They need his quality and experience in the final third. They will be hoping to survive in the Premier League next year, and they need quality players with experience.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for Burnley. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Burnley need quality signings

They need to bring in quality signings during the summer transfer window. Apart from a quality striker, they should look to invest in a reliable defender and a central midfielder as well. The jump to the Premier League is quite steep, and they will have to bridge the gap in quality between the two divisions with quality signings.

Meanwhile, Wilson will look to prove himself in the Premier League next year if he ends up at Burnley. He will look to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the country.