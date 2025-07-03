Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, talks to the media. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casado during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, the 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated at the Spanish club, but he is likely to be sold if a substantial offer is presented. Barcelona are going through financial limitations, and they could look to cash in on the player.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on him. Chelsea approached Barcelona for Casado a few months ago as well.

Can Chelsea offer him regular game time?

Chelsea are interested in securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him. They have a quality defensive midfielder like Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador International was outstanding last season, and Chelsea have Romeo Lavia as his backup as well.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to invest in another defensive midfielder.

Casado is likely to seek regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can provide him with the necessary assurances. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to be an appealing option for the player.

Marc Casado is a talented player

The 21-year-old Spaniard is a quality player, and he could improve Chelsea. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need more quality and depth on the side. There is no doubt that the La Liga winner would be a handy option for them.

He is a talented young player with a bright future, and playing regularly will be crucial for his development. On the other hand, the player has €100 million release clause in his contract. Barcelona will be looking to raise over €30 million for him. If Chelsea can sign him for that price, the deal could look like a shrewd investment for the long term.