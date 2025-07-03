Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and Atletico Madrid are hoping to secure his signature.

So far, the Spanish outfit has not been able to convince Tottenham to sell the player. According to journalist Fernando Czyz, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has offered to make the South American the highest-paid player at the club.

However, Romero has explained to him that it is not about the money, and he is seeking a new professional challenge. He also added that he has great love and admiration for the club, but he wants to move on.

“It’s not a matter of money but of professional challenges. I love Tottenham and it will always be in my heart,” said Romero.

Tottenham to sanction his departure now?

The journalist claims that Atletico Madrid will now look to secure his services for a fee of around €55 million. They are likely to offer bonuses of around €10-15 million as well. It remains to be seen whether Levy is now prepared to sanction his departure.

The defender has made it clear that he would like to move on, and he is looking to play for the Spanish club. He helped Tottenham win the UEFA Europa League last season, and he will look to push for major trophies now. Tottenham are going through a period of rebuilding, and they might not be in a position to challenge for league titles.

Cristian Romero will look to win major trophies

Atletico Madrid have a talented squad and a world-class manager. They certainly have more chances of fighting for major trophies.

A couple of quality additions during the summer transfer window could help the La Liga outfit push the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid next season.

Romero is one of the best defenders in the world, and he could improve them immensely. He has won the World Cup and the Copa America with Argentina, and he will look to win the biggest trophies in club football now.