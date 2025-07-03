Portugal should not play after Jota tragedy, says Sky News guest

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Calls have been made for UEFA to postpone tonight’s Women’s Euro 2025 fixture between Spain and Portugal following the death of Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old Liverpool forward passed away in shocking circumstances alongside his brother Andre, prompting widespread grief across football.

Chris Pajak, a prominent voice on Merseyside through the Redmen TV platform, was invited onto Sky News to discuss the potential emotional toll on players due to represent their country just hours after the tragedy.

“I’m sure it will [have an emotional toll on the players], yeah,” Pajak said, when asked about the impact the news could have on the squad.

“I hope that UEFA do the right thing and maybe postpone the game in some way because I’m sure a lot of people in that Portuguese national side won’t be up to it today.”

Broadcaster urges UEFA to consider players’ emotional state

The broadcaster emphasised how serious the situation is in Jota’s homeland, noting: “You can see how big a news it is in Portugal.”

He continued: “I’ve been watching Sky News myself this morning, and you can see all the words that people have said about Diogo.

“I wouldn’t like to see them be put through playing today of all days.”

Portugal’s national teams – both men’s and women’s – have long considered Jota a key part of their modern football identity, with the Liverpool No.20 having scored 14 goals for his country across 49 senior appearances.

His importance to his nation has been showcased by the tribute shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.

UEFA facing difficult decision after devastating Jota loss

Whether the fixture goes ahead as scheduled now rests with UEFA, though the governing body is yet to issue any official comment regarding postponement.

Jota’s Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez has already shared an emotional tribute to the former Wolves and Porto forward, while club icons Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard have also spoken publicly.

Arne Slot had expected to work with Jota in pre-season, with the 46-year-old viewing the Portuguese attacker as a key part of his plans.

The footballing toll of Jota’s tragic passing can be dealt with at a later date, for now it’s about attempting to process the horrific news that broke the hearts of so many on Thursday morning.