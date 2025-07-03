(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tributes have poured in from the world of football towards Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning in which his brother Andre also died.

The tragedy occurred just 11 days after the Liverpool player – who has three young children – married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso.

Many of his teammates for club and country have posted poignant messages on social media after hearing of the news, while UEFA confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held at upcoming Euro 2025 matches to honour the two men who died in the accident.

Liverpool fan recalls heartfelt Diogo Jota gesture

A few hours after the tragic news broke, one Liverpool fan on X recalled how Diogo Jota took the time to send a personalised message of support to their son in 2021 when he was going through a particularly difficult time.

The late Portuguese footballer recorded a video in which he said: “Hello Liam, I believe you are not having an easy time right now, so I just wanted to get in touch to say you have the support of everyone at Liverpool just as you have always supported us.

“I’m no expert but, whenever I’m struggling, I always make sure I listen to the doctors and do exactly what they tell me to do. All the things they say like eating and drinking the right stuff make a big difference for me whenever I’m struggling, so hopefully it will be the same for you.

“Take care of yourself and hopefully we will see you back at Anfield before too long.”

In sharing that video on social media, Ste Davies wrote: ‘4 years ago when my lad was at his lowest, Diogo took the time to record this for him and it helped more than he will ever know. It was a small task, but it meant to so much and I would have loved to have thanked for him personally for it. Thank you Diogo.’

Diogo Jota – a wonderful footballer and an even better person

Diogo Jota’s talents as a footballer have been exhibitied for the world to see throughout this career, and this beautiful gesture of support to someone in their hour of need shows that – more importantly – he was also a wonderful person.

Many of the tributes which have been paid to him in the hours after his tragic death also reflect the impact that he made to the lives of his family, friends and teammates, and all of our thoughts and prayers are with the people who were closest to him in life.

Along with his brother, he has been taken from this world far too soon, but he endeared himself to millions of people worldwide not just for his exploits on the football pitch, but also the heartfelt and kind-hearted deeds he performed away from the field of play.

We express our sincerest sympathies to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre at this extremely sad time.