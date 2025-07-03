Journalist explains why Tottenham need RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined a growing list of top European clubs showing interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, according to Footmercato.

The French under-21 international has rapidly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising defenders since joining Leipzig from Lyon.

His defensive maturity has seen him thrive in Germany, making over 50 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions.

Spurs looking to strengthen their backline ahead of a busy 2025/26 campaign, Lukeba’s profile fits their vision as they aim to add youth and quality to their defensive ranks alongside Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Tottenham explore opportunity to sign Castello Lukeba

Tottenham are not alone in their admiration for the French defender. Tp European clubs are also monitoring Lukeba’s situation, with Leipzig understood to be in a strong negotiating position due to the player’s long-term contract, which runs until 2029.

Respected Spurs journalist Matt Burns has explained the reasons behind why the north London club need a defender like Lukeba.

Burns emphasises on how Lukeba is better than current Spurs defenders van de Ven and Romero when it comes to duels.

With Romero heavily linked to a move to Atletico Madrid, signing a defender, Lukeba in this case, becomes more crucial for the Premier League side.

Although there are question marks over the player’s experience and his lack of exposure at the highest level, Bundesliga is still a very competitive league where he has excelled.

Spurs have the funds to finance the deal

After winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League, Spurs have the funds available to spend this summer and building on their recent success could define their next few seasons.

Burns feels that the potential signing of Lukeba is a no-brainer and if they do not act swiftly to sign the defender, another club will and pay his release clause which is around €90 million (£76 million).

Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French defender.

The defender is reportedly looking to leave the Bundesliga side this summer and Thomas Frank’s promising project could be the right move for him.

