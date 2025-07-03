The Leeds United team huddle prior to a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer.

The 28-year-old was outstanding in the Championship last season, and he was chosen as the player of the season. Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven are keen on securing his signature as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leeds could use Gustavo Hamer

According to a report from SoccerNews.nl, Leeds are hoping to add more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and they have identified the 28-year-old playmaker as a target. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club.

They wanted to sign the player at the start of last season as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting. He is a talented player with the quality to thrive in the top flight. He could be an important player for Leeds next season. It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side comes forward with an offer to sign the player.

Meanwhile, journalist Rik Elfrink has revealed that the player is open to joining PSV, but he is also tempted to move to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. He has a contract with Sheffield United until 2027, and Leeds will be hoping to secure a reasonable deal for him.

Leeds need more creativity and goals

Leeds will need quality players to do well in the top flight next year. They will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. Players like Hamer will certainly help them improve. He scored 10 goals last season and picked up eight assists.

Apart from signing a creative midfielder, they should look to invest in a reliable goal scorer as well. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions over the next few weeks and impress in the Premier League next season.