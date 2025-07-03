Liverpool planning to make another statement signing which would cost £51.5 million

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are exploring a potential move for highly-rated Lyon winger Malick Fofana, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £51.5 million for the Belgian starlet, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Reds are actively looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League crown under Arne Slot, who guided the club to the title in the 2024/25 season.

Having already completed high-profile moves for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, Liverpool’s recruitment drive is far from over.

Liverpool plan Lyon raid for Malick Fofana

Their focus has now turned towards Lyon winger Fofana who could be available for a move this summer.

Lyon’s relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial issues, pending an appeal, has placed the club in a precarious position, forcing them to consider player sales to stabilise their finances.

However, the French club is optimistic that the significant interest in Fofana from across Europe, including from Premier League rivals, could trigger a bidding war to maximise the fee for their prized asset.

The Reds are interested in Fofana because of the uncertain future of players like Luis and Cody Gakpo, who have both been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Although the Reds have rejected an approach from Bayern for the Colombian winger, Diaz’s long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Belgian winger is keen on Premier League move

Fofana, who has been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea, and several Serie A clubs in recent months, is reportedly open to a Premier League move, viewing it as the ideal next step in his career.

A move to Anfield would offer him the opportunity to develop under one of Europe’s best managers at the moment and become a part of a promising football project.

The Reds are determined to maintain their momentum after a title-winning season, and adding a player of Fofana’s profile would further signal their ambition to remain at the top of English football.

