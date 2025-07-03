Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Ivan Toney ahead of a potential move this summer.

The 29-year-old has done quite well in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Ahli, and he has scored 30 goals for them in all competitions last season.

He would be keen on a return to the Premier League, and Mick Brown from Football Insider has revealed that Manchester United have been watching him. He adds that a move for the experienced striker is a possibility.

Summer move a possibility

Brown said: “Man United have been watching him, my sources tell me, and they think he is still capable of playing at the top level, plus he’s not even 30 yet, so he’s got years left in him. “From what I’m told, he would be interested in a return to the Premier League. “They see him as a definite upgrade on what they’ve got, so it’s a possibility.”

Manchester United believe that he would be an upgrade on their current options. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Al-Ahli might not want to lose a player like him, and they do not need to raise by selling their players. Manchester United might find it difficult to convince them.

They will certainly hope that the player pushes for an exit. It could make their job easier.

Man United need Ivan Toney

They need a quality striker this summer, especially with the way Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund performed last season. Both players were underwhelming, and Toney could prove to be an upgrade on them. He knows the league well, and he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford. He could hit the ground running with Manchester United.

Even though they are struggling and going through a period of rebuilding, Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. The striker could be tempted to join them this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United need to improve their squad if they want to bounce back strongly next season. A quality striker could prove to be a game-changing addition for them.

Chelsea were linked with him a few months ago.