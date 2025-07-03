Man United offered chance to offload out-of-favour star in a swap deal with Euro giants

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer transfer window could take a dramatic turn after Juventus proposed a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz in exchange for Jadon Sancho, according to GiveMeSport.

Sancho’s future at Old Trafford has been uncertain for some time following a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea last season.

The Blues opted to pay a £5 million fee to end the loan early rather than pursue a permanent deal for the Man United winger.

Despite Sancho’s undeniable talent, his form and off-field issues have led United to prioritise moving him on this summer as they look to reshape the squad under Ruben Amorim.

Juventus are interested in Jadon Sancho

Juventus, long-time admirers of Sancho, are now looking to capitalise on the situation. The Serie A giants made contact with Sancho’s representatives to explore the possibility of a move.

With the Italian club keen to add attacking depth to their squad, Sancho is seen as a player who could thrive in Serie A while providing a fresh start in his career.

As per the report, Juventus have proposed an ambitious swap deal, suggesting players such as Douglas Luiz, Dusan Vlahovic, and Timothy Weah as potential options in exchange for Sancho during preliminary discussions.

Luiz, in particular, is an attractive option for Man United since they are looking to add players to their midfield. The Brazilian, who played at Aston Villa, is the right profile for the Red Devils and considering Luiz has experience in England, he ticks a lot of boxes for them.

Douglas Luiz signing can work well for Man United

Juventus do not intend to cover his full current wages which could complicate negotiations between the two clubs.

On the other hand, the Juve’s Brazilian midfielder offers hope of a deal between the two clubs.

Luiz’s ability to control the tempo and familiarity with Premier League demands would provide the Red Devils with a reliable midfield option while offloading a player in Sancho who is no longer central to their plans.

Sancho’s exit from Old Trafford this summer is almost a certainty but it remains to be seen where he will head next to continue his career.

