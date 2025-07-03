President hints 23-year-old defender is getting closer to Wolves move

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Rennes centre-back Christopher Wooh, according to claims from Turkish outlet Kuzey Ekspres.

The 23-year-old Cameroon international has been attracting interest across Europe following an impressive season in Ligue 1, where he made 21 appearances for Rennes.

Standing at 6’3”, Wooh has become a reliable figure in Rennes’ backline and is viewed as a defender with significant potential for further development.

Trabzonspor were initially in pole position to secure the defender’s services, having reportedly reached an agreement with Rennes for the player.

Wolves edge closer to Christopher Wooh signing

However, Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Doğan confirmed that Wooh’s desire to play in the Premier League has complicated the deal, stating:

“We’d reached an agreement with Rennes for Wooh. We signed a preliminary protocol. However, the player wants to go to the Premier League. He’s negotiating with another team. We are trying to overcome this problem.”

Reports from French outlet L’Équipe have previously claimed that Rennes would be open to selling Wooh this summer as they look to balance their squad and finances.

Wolves are reportedly preparing a formal offer to secure the signing of Wooh this summer.

Premier League side are looking for fresh talent

Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs is keen to add players with resale potential, and Wooh’s age, international experience, and quality make him an attractive option in a challenging Premier League market where value is difficult to find.

Wooh, who is under contract with Rennes until June 2026, has made it clear through his representatives that he sees the Premier League as the ideal next step in his career, further increasing Wolves’ chances of securing the transfer despite Trabzonspor’s continued interest.

While Wolves could signing a defender, another one could leave the club soon. Nelson Semedo has reportedly made up his mind to quit the Premier League club.

Wolves set to table official bid for £25m playmaker