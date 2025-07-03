Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Real Betis are interested in signing Antony permanently during the summer transfer window, and the President of the La Liga club has now confirmed his desire to get the deal done.

The 25-year-old was on loan at the Spanish club during the second half of last season, and he was outstanding for them. He was one of their best players, and he helped them reach the final of the conference league.

He scored nine goals and picked up five assists in 26 matches.

Antony does not have a future at Manchester United, and they will look to sell him permanently. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish side can get the deal done. They have not been able to secure an agreement with the player or his club.

La Liga club working on the move

Real Betis President Angel Haro has revealed via Estadio Deportivo: “We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it. “He’s a fantastic player; he’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right; we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy. “We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests.”

Antony needs a fresh start

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club. Convincing Manchester United to sell him should not be too difficult. Manchester United are unlikely to stand in his way this summer.

They will look to get rid of the player and invest the proceeds from his departure into the squad. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, but the move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. It would be ideal for him to seek a fresh start.