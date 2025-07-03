Report: Liverpool turn attention towards £78million France international star

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign RB Leipzig’s highly rated defender Castello Lukeba this summer, joining Bayern Munich and Tottenham in monitoring the French centre-back, according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old has impressed some of the top clubs in the world with his performances for the Bundesliga side.

Lukeba made 31 appearances across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign and while Leipzig did not perform as well as they were expected to do, his personal performances did not go unnoticed.

The French defender has already earned a senior France cap, underlining his rapid rise and potential to become a consistent performer at the top level.

Castello Lukeba to Liverpool?

While Lukeba’s release clause is set at nearly £78 million, there is reportedly an informal understanding with Leipzig that would allow him to leave for a lower fee should the right opportunity arise.

However, with Lukeba’s current deal running until 2029, Leipzig hold a strong negotiating position, and the player will not come cheap, particularly given the level of interest surrounding him.

Lukeba has previously been linked with European giants including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have shown ambition in the transfer market this summer, having already secured the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez for a combined fee exceeding £169.5 million.

Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation is a concern for the Reds

The Premier League champions are aware of the need to have long term solutions for their defense, especially in light of the contract situation involving Ibrahima Konate.

Konate, 26, has just one year left on his current deal, and negotiations for an extension have not progressed.

The Frenchman, who has been an important figure at Anfield since arriving from RB Leipzig, is attracting serious interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is easy to understand why Liverpool are interested in a move for Lukeba but he is not the only defender they are chasing at the moment.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is also on their radar this summer and the Reds have concrete interest in the England international.

‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool star now pushing for exit, Euro giants in contact with his agent