Sources: Tottenham and Chelsea transfer race heats up for Premier League attacker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as one of the most talked-about names of the 2025 summer transfer window, with the West Ham United star attracting serious interest from Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international has impressed for the Hammers, catching the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England.

In 65 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League, he has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.

He has shown his versatility by operating effectively as a winger, a central attacking midfielder, and even as a false nine.

West Ham United demand hefty fee for Mohamed Kudus

Kudus has an £85 million release clause in his contract specifically applicable to Premier League clubs, but West Ham are open to negotiating a deal in the region of €60 million, recognising the financial benefits of a sale while allowing them to reinvest in other areas of the squad as part of Graham Potter’s restructuring strategy.

Tottenham have emerged as the first club to make direct contact with Kudus, identifying the Ghanaian as a key addition who can offer valuable squad depth, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Europa League winners want to address their attacking issues this summer and Kudus has emerged as their primary target.

Chelsea, despite having completed deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, continue to hold an interest in Kudus.

Sources indicate that Chelsea explored a swap deal involving players like Carney Chukwuemeka or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, coupled with cash, to tempt West Ham into negotiations. However, West Ham rejected the proposal, with Potter preferring a straightforward cash deal.

Newcastle United are also monitoring Kudus as they look to inject pace and creativity into their attack following the departure of Miguel Almiron, but financial constraints and competition from Tottenham and Chelsea could complicate their pursuit.

Tottenham and Chelsea face Liverpool competition

Along with the above mentioned clubs, Premier League champions Liverpool also hold interest in the Hammers star.

For West Ham, the potential sale of Kudus represents an opportunity to generate significant funds which they can reinvest in their squad.

Kudus would be open to a move to one of Premier League’s elite as the opportunity to play in the Champions League would be too good to refuse.

