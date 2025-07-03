(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze this summer.

The 24-year-old is expected to be on the move, and it will be interesting to see if the newly promoted Premier League side can get the deal done. He was outstanding for the French outfit last season, and he scored 17 goals. He managed to pick up nine assists along the way as well.

The striker has been linked with West Ham recently.

Georges Mikautadze would improve Sunderland

There is no doubt that he could prove to be an excellent addition for Sunderland if they can get the deal done. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to come back down to the championship at the end of the season.

They need quality signings, and the Georgian International would be a superb acquisition. Lyon have been relegated to the second division of French football because of their financial troubles, and they are likely to lose multiple key players. Sunderland are looking to take advantage of the situation and get the deal done, as per Footmercato.

Nottingham Forest also keen

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing the striker, as per Republicain Lorrain.

The owner of the English club, Evangelos Marinakis, has a close relationship with Lyon co-owner John Textor. It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest can get the deal across the line.

Whoever ends up signing the 24-year-old could have a tremendous asset on their hands. The player has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams.

He will look to prove himself in English football, and it could help him secure a move to a big club in future as well.