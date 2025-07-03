Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the stands (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from rivals West Ham United.

According to TBR football, they have recently had an offer of around £55 million turned down for the 24-year-old attacker. The player has a £84 million release clause in his contract, and West Ham are now holding up for a few of around £65 million.

They believe that it is a reasonable asking price for a player of his quality. It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to pay £10 million more than what they were originally hoping to pay.

Chelsea are keen on Kudus as well.

Kudus would improve Spurs

The 24-year-old is a quality player who has shown his ability for club and country in recent seasons. He could be a difference maker for Tottenham in the final third. He is capable of slotting in the central areas as well as on the flanks. He will create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He is still relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience.

Arsenal midfielder and Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has labelled Kudus as a “star boy” recently. Spurs must do everything in their power to get the deal across the line. He would be a solid long-term investment, and he could justify the outlay in future.

Spurs need Mohammed Kudus

Spurs need quality players like him if they want to fight for trophies consistently. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season, but that cannot paper over the cracks. They finished just above the relegation zone in the Premier League. They need improvements in order to do well in the league next season.

Meanwhile, the African will be hoping to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of winning trophies. Tottenham could be an attractive destination.