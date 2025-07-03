Club makes decision on 25-G/A Tottenham target – what they must do to sign him now

The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the move for the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze this summer. 

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have now decided they will not budge on the asking price for the player, and Tottenham will have to pay £68 million in order to get the deal done. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for the Eagles, and he helped them win the FA Cup last season. 

Eberechi Eze would improve Spurs

The attacking midfielder scored 14 goals in all competitions and picked up 11 assists. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Tottenham, and he could help them improve going forward. He will add more technical ability, flair, and unpredictability to their attacking unit. 

However, Tottenham will now be forced to pay a substantial amount of money for the player, and it remains to be seen what they decide. They need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and they will not want to overpay for a player. 

They had a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, and Tottenham will need to bounce back strongly. They need top-quality players like Eze. 

Player likely to be keen on the move

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Arsenal
Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder will be keen on joining a big club as well. He has proven himself with Palace, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. Tottenham will be able to offer him Champions League football, and he will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them. He will hope that the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks. 

He has been linked with Arsenal as well. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and pay £68 million for him. 

As things stand, there is a very real chance that Tottenham could be priced out of a move.

