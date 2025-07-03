West Ham United star linked with exit expresses admiration for another club

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

West Ham United could be set to offload Guido Rodriguez this summer, with the Argentine midfielder addressing rumours surrounding his future as the Hammers prepare for a crucial transfer window.

After a season that saw West Ham struggle for consistency, new manager Graham Potter faces the task of reshaping the squad this summer.

Players like Lucas Paquetá, Mohammed Kudus, and Guido Rodriguez are among the leading candidates to leave the club in the coming weeks as Potter looks to streamline the squad and generate funds for reinforcements.

Rodriguez, 31, joined the Hammers on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his contract with Real Betis.

Guido Rodriguez to leave West Ham United?

Amid speculation linking him with a potential move back to Argentina, Rodriguez has now spoken out, addressing rumours of a switch to River Plate.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, the midfielder admitted his admiration for the Argentine giants while clarifying the current situation regarding his future.

He said: “I know it came up, that there was a lot of talk about it, but the truth is that no one contacted me, nor did I speak to anyone at the club. I really had no contact. (River Plate is) a top-level club worldwide, which has grown a lot in every sense.”

Hammers could offload the midfielder for another signing

Rodriguez’s comments suggest that while he remains open to the possibility of returning to Argentina one day, there have been no formal discussions at this stage, and his immediate future remains tied to West Ham.

For the Hammers, the decision regarding Rodriguez’s future will depend on Potter’s tactical plans.

With West Ham looking to add energy and creativity in midfield, the potential departure of Rodriguez could free up wages and create space in the squad for new signings.

£40m price set: Liverpool ready to sell in-form star, West Ham have enquired