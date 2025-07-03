Wolves manager Vitor Pereira (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Flamengo attacker Wallace Yan during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has impressed during the Club World Cup, and he recently scored against Premier League giants Chelsea as well. According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Wolves are keen on signing the player, and he could cost around £34 million.

Can Wolves get the deal done?

The 20-year-old is a young talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Wolves in the long term.

However, Flamengo are keen to extend his contract until 2030. They are ready to offer him a salary hike as well. It will be interesting to see if the talented young attacker is willing to commit his long-term future to the Brazilian club.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting. Wolves will be an attractive destination for the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line. The Premier League are expected to come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done. An offer is expected from them next week.

Wallace Yan could be signed on a bargain

Even though the player is valued at £34 million because of a release clause in his contract, Wolves can sign him for £13 million. It would be a major bargain if Wolves can get the deal across the line. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

If the English club can provide him with game time assurances, there is no reason why they cannot convince Wallace to join the club.

