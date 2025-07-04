Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates with Mason Mount and Antony. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony has been linked with an exit from the club during the summer transfer window, and he is exploring a move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old was never going to stay at Manchester United next season, and he is currently ‘exploring a move’.

He was on loan at Real Betis during the second half of last season, and he was outstanding for the La Liga outfit. He scored nine goals for them and picked up five assists as well. He was crucial in their run to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Real Betis want to sign him

The Spanish outfit are hoping to sign him permanently, but his wages are a sticking point. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can work out a deal in the coming weeks.

Antony needs to join a club where he will play regularly. He is a valued member of the Real Betis team, and returning to the La Liga outfit would be ideal for him. He was enjoying his football with them during the second half of last season, and joining them permanently makes sense.

Man United need to sell Antony

Manchester United paid big money for him, but the move has not worked out. It would be ideal for them to cash in on the player. They need to cut their losses on the Brazilian and move on. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality replacement.

They are lacking in depth and quality in the final third. Signing the right attackers could help them bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign. They finished in the bottom half of the table last season. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification consistently and fighting for domestic trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can plug the gaps in their side over the next few weeks.