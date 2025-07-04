Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri could be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window.
Arsenal have been trying to renew his contract, but they have not succeeded in convincing the player yet. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, it looks like the 18-year-old could be on his way out of the club.
Bailey has revealed on TBR that the Arsenal youngster is loved around Europe, and there is no shortage of clubs hoping to sign him. He will be hoping to play regularly next season, and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.
Arsenal likely to lose Ethan Nwaneri
“I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.
“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.
“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.
“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”
The youngster needs more opportunities
It makes sense for him to move on in search of regular opportunities. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and Arsenal will certainly be disappointed if they lose him in the summer.
The 18-year-old is highly rated at the club, and he has a tremendous future ahead of himself. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.
Arsenal need to improve their squad in order to win major trophies should look to focus on keeping their best young talent as well. They are looking to build a squad for the future, and players like Nwaneri could be very very useful in future.
It will be interesting to see what the player decides over the next few weeks. He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football.
he thinks only he can play football good enough. he is too gridy. PSG start barcola has better skills, though he makes himself as a very good footballer he took limited game time.nawnri is too young and any coach don’t give him full time.
Mikel Arteta will not make the mistake of allowing Ethan Nwaneri to leave Arsenal even on loan it will be the greatest mistake of all time though I saw it coming because it seems Arteta don’t know what he has looking on Noni Mmadueke while Ethan Nwaneri is there is great mistake to Arteta’s careless attention to a player like Ethan Nwaneri this not Andrew Bertha’s cause it is Arteta’s lack of trust let him not try to push Ethan Nwaneri like the way Martin Obi out he will be a laughing of him he will go and learn how to manage players especially up coming he is trying also to push Gabriel Martinneli out some coaches don’t know what they have till they lose it whatever way he convince Ethan Nwaneri let him now.
Shocking grammar by the way
let arsenal not let nwaneri leave, he’s a talented young prospect. last season when saka had an injury nwaneri was the perfect replacement with no doubt he played crucial games and contributed many goals, so let the club promise him of getting more starting matches let’s not let that young and determined player leave.
Nwaneri will leave just as MLS was going to – freebie to Real Madrid!
Time people stopped rehashing articles that are just created for 15mins of ‘fame’.
we need to keep those two magnificent talents in Myles lewis skelly and Ethan Nwaneri,release martinelli and the older folks and bring new fresh legs in attack,even havertz isn’t worth keeping.those guys didn’t deliver when Saka was injured,only our defence saved the club from dropping to 4th
Absolutely agree!