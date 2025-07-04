Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri could be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been trying to renew his contract, but they have not succeeded in convincing the player yet. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, it looks like the 18-year-old could be on his way out of the club.

Bailey has revealed on TBR that the Arsenal youngster is loved around Europe, and there is no shortage of clubs hoping to sign him. He will be hoping to play regularly next season, and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Arsenal likely to lose Ethan Nwaneri

“I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything. “I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer. “Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world. “He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

The youngster needs more opportunities

It makes sense for him to move on in search of regular opportunities. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and Arsenal will certainly be disappointed if they lose him in the summer.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at the club, and he has a tremendous future ahead of himself. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Arsenal need to improve their squad in order to win major trophies should look to focus on keeping their best young talent as well. They are looking to build a squad for the future, and players like Nwaneri could be very very useful in future.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides over the next few weeks. He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football.