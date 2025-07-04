A flag is waved during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, “contacts are taking place” between the two clubs, and Arsenal are looking to secure an agreement for the 23-year-old.

Negotiations are underway “in recent hours”, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise the move. Chelsea are prepared to get rid of the player, and Arsenal need more depth on the flanks.

Noni Madueke could be a handy option

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals for Chelsea last season, and he could be a useful player for Arsenal. They need more quality on the flanks, and the arrival of Madueke will allow them to rotate their attacking unit more often.

He is versatile enough to operate on either flank, and he will look to add goals and creativity to the side. Joining one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite attractive for him. Arsenal are certainly better placed to fight for major trophies compared to Chelsea. They have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, and they made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

The 23-year-old England international is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance. Their attacking philosophy could be a good fit for the player as well.

Arsenal need quality attackers

Arsenal need to improve their attacking unit this summer if they are serious about winning major trophies. They have looked toothless in the attack last season. A quality wide player and a reliable centre forward should be their priorities.