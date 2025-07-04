Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window.

They have submitted an improved offer of £55 million for the attacker, and it remains to be seen whether both clubs can agree on a deal. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have already had an offer of around £45 million rejected for the player. However, there has been progress in terms of negotiations, and both clubs are now hoping to conclude the transfer soon.

Anthony Elanga could improve Newcastle

Elanga was outstanding for Nottingham Forest last season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle. They have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. They need another quality attacker, and Elanga will certainly improve them going forward. He will look to add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will be an attractive destination for players. It is no surprise that the player is keen on joining them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are long-term admirers of the former Manchester United player, and they tried to sign him last summer as well.

The 23-year-old attacker scored six goals and produced 11 assists in the Premier League last season, and his numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

Aston Villa keen on the player

The report further claims that Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as well. They could use more depth on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to try and hijack Newcastle’s move for the player. The Sweden international is a quality player, and he is still quite young. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-quality player for both clubs.