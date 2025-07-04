Jacob Ramsey and Pau Torres react to Aston Villa losing against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and the West Midlands outfit is prepared to let him leave.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Aston Villa are looking to cash in on the player, and they are looking to bring in an upgrade.

Aston Villa need to improve their squad if they want to push for Champions League qualification next season, and they believe that Cash is not good enough to play at the level required.

Cash was linked with an exit last summer as well.

Aston Villa ready to cash in

“Villa are looking to sell Matty Cash this summer,” Brown told Football Insider. “He’s an honest professional and he’s done well over his time at Villa, but they don’t think he’s good enough for the level they want to play at. “They’re still building the side, looking at each position and seeing if they can improve. “The manager wants to improve at right-back, and they’ll use money from selling Cash to do it.”

There is no doubt that he has been a very useful player for them, but they will need improvements if they want to build a formidable squad for the future. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality replacement in the coming weeks.

Matty Cash needs a move

Meanwhile, Cash is an experienced player who has shown his ability in the English top over the years. There is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs looking to sign him. He will look to join a competitive club where he will play regularly.

Aston Villa have done quite well under Unai Emery, and they were in the Champions League last season. They will look to push for trophies in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether they can improve their adequately over the next few weeks.

They have the bones of a very good squad, and a few intelligent additions could take them to the next level.