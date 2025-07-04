Contract terminated: Arsenal star to leave the club after mutual agreement

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to leave Arsenal after the club and the player mutually agreed to terminate his contract, bringing an end to the Japanese international’s journey at the Emirates earlier than initially expected.

According to Sami Mokbel of BBC, the Gunners are set to part ways with the defender after he only played six minutes of football last season due to his injury issues.

Tomiyasu, 26, was under contract with the Gunners until 2026 with an option for an additional 12 months, but discussions between the club, the player, and his representatives led to an early settlement.

The decision comes as Tomiyasu continues his recovery from knee surgery, with a return to full fitness anticipated within the next four to five months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a reliable presence in the Arsenal defense

The Japan international joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Bologna and quickly established himself as a versatile and reliable figure in Mikel Arteta’s defensive setup.

Comfortable at both right-back and centre-back, Tomiyasu became known for his consistent performances and his ability to contribute when other players were out injured.

However, Tomiyasu’s spell at Arsenal was frequently disrupted by injuries, limiting his opportunities to secure a regular starting place, particularly with the emergence of Ben White and the arrival of Jurrien Timber.

Despite these setbacks, Tomiyasu remained a valued member of the squad, contributing significantly in key moments and providing depth during Arsenal’s title challenge and their return to the Champions League.

Tomiyasu will now continue to focus on his recovery

The decision to part ways was made amicably, with Arsenal keen to manage their wage structure while allowing Tomiyasu the opportunity to assess his next career move.

For Tomiyasu, the focus will now shift to completing his recovery and ensuring he returns to peak fitness ahead of securing his next chapter in professional football.

Tomiyasu leaves Arsenal with the respect and appreciation of the club and supporters, and many will continue to follow his journey as he looks to reignite his career upon returning from injury.

The Gunners are now shifting their focus towards signing a new defender. Valencia’s Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera is their top defensive target at the moment.

‘Open to joining Arsenal’ – Fabrizio Romano has Arsenal fans excited with latest update