Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, gives a thumbs up to the crowd. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, and the Eagles could look to sign a player from the Gunners in exchange.

The 26-year-old Crystal Palace star has been outstanding for the club, and he is on the radar of top teams this summer. He is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the league right now, and he deserves to play at the highest level.

Arsenal could use Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are keen on securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the England international. They will provide him with their platform to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for the league title as well.

Arsenal need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 26-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. He will add pace, flair and goals to the side. He scored 14 goals for the Eagles last season and picked up 11 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He could transform Arsenal in the attack if he joins the club.

Can Crystal Palace sign an Arsenal player?

As per GMS, Arsenal are unwilling to pay the £68 million release clause for the player, and therefore, Crystal Palace are exploring whether they can sign a player from Arsenal as a part of the deal. They could use more quality and depth on the side, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

If they can sign a talented young player from the North London club, the deal could be beneficial for all parties. Eze will certainly hope that the two clubs can iron out the details of a move quickly.