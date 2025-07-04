Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans, while holding the Sky Bet Championship trophy. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds United are expected to get rid of Maximilian Wober during the summer transfer window.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit are in talks with Werder Bremen regarding a move for the defender.

Daniel Farke wants him gone

According to Austrian journalist Peter Linden, the player does not have a future at Leeds United, and the manager, Daniel Farke, is unhappy with him.

The defender chose to leave on loan after Leeds were relegated to the Championship in 2023, and that has not gone down well with the manager. Farke is ready to get rid of the player permanently this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

There is no doubt that he is a good player, and he could’ve been very useful for Leeds had he stayed at the club following relegation. The defender chose to join the German club, Borussia Monchengladbach, back then.

Where will Maximilian Wober end up?

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in the coming weeks. Leeds paid £11 million for the defender in 2023, but they will not be able to recoup that kind of money for him now. They are likely to sell him at a bargain, and Peter Linden has revealed that he could be available for just £3.5 million.

He will look to play regularly next season, and he must seek gametime assurance before choosing his next destination. The player is still very much at the peak of his powers, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to join a competitive club.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League with Leeds could have been exciting for him, but his decisions in the past have cost him a future at the club.