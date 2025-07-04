David Beckham pays tribute to Diogo Jota after the sudden demise of Liverpool star

(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

The football world has come together in an outpouring of grief and love following the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28.

Liverpool fans, teammates, and football figures worldwide have expressed their shock and sorrow, with tributes flooding social media as the sport grapples with the loss of a player admired for his quality, behaviour and professionalism.

Among those paying tribute was David Beckham, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, posting a photo of Jota celebrating in Liverpool colours with the caption:

“Devastating to hear this such sad news… sending love to Diogo & André’s families.”

Reports indicate the brothers were travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle crashed while attempting to overtake another car.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, exploring whether excessive speed, a blown tyre, or a combination of both contributed to the devastating incident that claimed the lives of the 28-year-old Liverpool star and his 26-year-old brother.

Liverpool and fans pay their respect to Diogo Jota

In a heartfelt tribute, Liverpool have opened a book of condolence for fans wishing to pay their respects, both in person at the Anfield Road Stand and online, allowing supporters worldwide to leave messages and share their memories of Jota.

The club has also lowered flags at Anfield to half-mast, symbolising the profound loss felt across the entire Liverpool family.

As a mark of respect, the club has suspended all tours, closed the club museum, and shut all retail stores until Monday, ensuring staff and supporters have space to process the tragedy while maintaining the dignity of the club’s tribute to Jota and his brother.

