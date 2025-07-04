Sources: Defender rejects new deal at his club to force Arsenal move this summer

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are edging closer to securing the signing of Valencia’s highly-rated centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, with the transfer now entering a decisive phase that could see the Spanish defender arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside that Mosquera has rejected Valencia’s offer of a new contract, signaling his intent to take the next step in his career with a move to the Premier League, and specifically, to Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal.

Mosquera’s current deal runs until 2026, but Valencia are under pressure to cash in on their prized asset to avoid risking losing him for free next year. The defender made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club last season.

Arsenal are ready to make an improved offer

Arsenal had previously tabled an offer of €14 million, which Valencia turned down, but the Gunners are prepared to return with an improved bid in the region of €20-25 million, potentially rising with an additional €3-5 million in performance-based bonuses.

Personal terms between Mosquera and Arsenal have already been agreed, giving the Gunners an edge to complete the transfer soon.

Arsenal’s package includes a significantly higher salary than Valencia’s reported €3 million annual offer, coupled with the opportunity to play Champions League football and compete for major honours.

The Gunners are looking to add depth to their central defensive department. Although they already have Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba at the club, they need back up options to cope with the demands of Premier League and Champions League next season.

Mosquera is keen on a move to the Premier League

The young Spanish defender would like to continue his development in the Premier League where he would be able to test himself at the top level and against some of the best players in the world.

The Gunners are edging closer to the signings of midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Mosquera could become their first defensive signing of this summer.

Even though Valencia remain determined to hold on to the young defender, there is a growing sense of optimism around the Emirates that a deal will be finalised soon, allowing Mosquera to join Arsenal.

