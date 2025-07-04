Everton corner flag. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Foxes after their relegation to the Championship. Everton have been keeping tabs on him for a while, and they are expected to make their move in the coming weeks.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has revealed to Football Insider that an offer could be expected soon from the Merseyside giants.

Offer expected from Everton

“They’ve been keen on him for a while and he’s a very solid player. “Everton have had scouts watching his performances and he’s been one of Leicester’s better players. “It might prove difficult to get over the line because there are a lot of clubs who have been made aware of that release clause he’s got. “But I expect them to make an attempt to bring him in ahead of these clubs. “Either way, it looks like he’s definitely leaving Leicester.”

Everton will need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Nigerian International would be an excellent acquisition. He has extensive experience of Premier League football, and he could make an instant impact at Everton.

They need to improve defensively, and a quality defensive midfielder will help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Wilfred Ndidi needs a move

The 28-year-old will want to compete at the highest level, and returning to the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He is too good for the Championship, and the opportunity to join Everton will be quite exciting for him.

He has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money after Leicester’s relegation. The midfielder could prove to be a major bargain for Everton.

They have struggled in recent seasons, and they need players of his quality and experience to bounce back strongly.