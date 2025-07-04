Insider reports Liverpool star is ready to leave as concrete move is made to sign him

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in Liverpool star Luis Diaz, with sporting director Max Eberl making a concrete approach to the Colombian winger and his representatives, according to Bayern insider Christian Falk.

Bayern’s pursuit of Diaz has moved beyond initial scouting, with Eberl reportedly discussing specific financial figures with Diaz’s camp in preparation for a formal offer to Liverpool.

The Bundesliga champions are determined to reinforce their attack ahead of the 2025/26 season, identifying Diaz as a priority target due to his ability to play on either wing and his explosive pace.

The Colombian international player is said to have been open to discussions and a potential transfer, indicating a willingness to consider a new challenge in Germany should the clubs find an agreement.

Luis Diaz has been highly successful at Liverpool

Diaz has enjoyed success at Liverpool since his arrival from Porto, playing a key role in the club’s recent domestic and European campaigns.

However, despite Bayern’s concrete interest, Liverpool have signaled that Diaz is “not for sale”, raising questions about whether the Reds are firm in their stance or simply engaging in the early stages of transfer negotiations.

Arne Slot admires Diaz and wants to keep the versatile attacker in his squad as he plans to defend the Premier League title next season.

Interest is increasing in the Reds star

Diaz’s openness to discussions with Bayern could add pressure to Liverpool’s position if the German champions make a substantial bid.

Having already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer, the Reds would not want to weaken their squad by offloading a key player but it could all depend on what Luiz wants for next season.

The Colombian has also been attracting interest from Saudi club Al Nassr.

