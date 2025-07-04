Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer window, and they have identified the Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as a target.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks. They are in need of a quality striker, and they have recently failed with an offer to sign Rodrigo Muniz.

Meanwhile, the United States International has done quite well since the move to Norwich, and he has 48 goals and 12 assists to his name for the English club. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him.

Daniel Farke has worked with the player in the past. Leeds were linked with the striker last season as well.

Daniel Farke keen on Norwich star

Mick Brown revealed on Football Insider: “Leeds have been having a look at Josh Sargent. “They have a few doubts about him and whether he could make the step up to the Premier League, but the manager likes him and he’s the one driving the interest. “They would rather take a chance on somebody who the manager knows and who can do the things he’s looking for, than somebody who might not. “Sargent is strong, quick, and he’s got a good finish on him. “He’s improved his reputation over the last season and has been impressive for Norwich.”

Josh Sargent would be a quality addition

Leeds have secured promotion to the top flight, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to come back down to the Championship next summer. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 25-year-old this summer. He managed to score 15 goals last season, and there is no doubt that he would add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third for Leeds.

Meanwhile, the Canaries will not want to lose the player easily, and Leeds might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to get the deal done.

They must look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to do well next season. Apart from a quality striker, they should look to improve their midfield and the defensive unit as well. They will be up against top teams in the Premier League, and they need a well-equipped squad.