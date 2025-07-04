Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk breaks silence on the tragic demise of Diogo Jota

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed his heartbreak and disbelief following the tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28.

Jota’s unexpected passing has left the football world in deep shock, uniting players, clubs, and fans in grief as they honour the memory of a player who was cherished as much by rivals as by the Liverpool fans.

Iconic Liverpool figures like Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot, Kenny Dalglish and others have all come together to pay tribute to Jota and now club captain Van Dijk has broken his silence on the tragedy.

Van Dijk pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Van Dijk posted on Instagram:

“Man, I can’t believe it, I don’t wanna believe it. Absolutely devastated and in total disbelief.

“What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man.

“You meant so much to all of us and you always will! For your family to lose two sons, a husband and a father is just unimaginable. So cruel and unfair. My heart is breaking for all of your beautiful family, for Rute and for your kids. I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond we will always be there for your family.

“A champion forever, number 20 forever. It’s been a privilege to have stood by your side on the pitch, and to have been your friend off it.

“We will miss you beyond words and never forget you. Your legacy will live on, we will make sure of it!

“Rest in perfect peace Diogo & André.”

Van Dijk and Jota enjoyed success together at Liverpool

Van Dijk and Diogo Jota shared the pitch as Liverpool teammates from 2020, forming a strong bond both on and off the field during their time together at Anfield. Over the course of five years, the pair featured in 131 matches together.

Their partnership contributed significantly to a successful era for Liverpool. During this period, the Reds lifted the FA Cup and two League Cups, with Jota often playing decisive roles in the club’s domestic cup runs while Van Dijk anchored the backline with consistency and calm authority.

Their time together also saw Liverpool secure a record-equalling 20th English league title.

Beyond their achievements, Van Dijk and Jota developed a genuine friendship built on mutual respect and a shared desire to compete at the highest level for Liverpool, making Jota’s passing even more painful for Van Dijk.

